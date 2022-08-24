Superyacht registered in Cayman sinks off the coast of Italy Loop Barbados

This is the dramatic second a 40-metre-long superyacht sank within the Mediterranean off the coast of southern Italy on Monday.

The footage was taken by rescuers on a ship operated by the Italian Coast Guard that captured the stunning second the superyacht sank. Nine individuals had been rescued from the vessel.

The yacht was 9 miles offshore from Catanzaro Marina within the Calabria area, when it sank on August 22. It was registered within the Cayman Islands and was travelling between Gallipoli in Turkey, and Milazzo in Sicily.

The accident occurred whereas it was crusing within the Gulf of Squillace, on the Italian coast of the Ionian Sea.

Maritime rescue officers confirmed they had been investigating the accident however made no different remark.