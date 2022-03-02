Superyachts owned by Russian billionaires moved to Maldives as sanctions tighten

At least 5 superyachts owned by Russian billionaires have been anchored or cruising on Wednesday in Maldives, an Indian Ocean Island-nation that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the United States, ship monitoring knowledge confirmed.

The vessels’ arrival within the archipelago off the coast of Sri Lanka follows the imposition of extreme Western sanctions on Russia in reprisal for its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The Clio superyacht, owned by Oleg Deripaska, the founding father of aluminum large Rusal, who was sanctioned by the United States in 2018, anchored off the capial Male on Wednesday, in response to delivery database MarineTraffic.

The Titan, owned by Alexander Abramov, a co-founder of metal producer Evraz, arrived on February 28.

Three additional yachts owned by Russian billionaires have been seen cruising in Maldives waters on Wednesday, the info confirmed.

They embrace the 88-metre (288 ft) Nirvana owned by Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin. Most vessels have been final seen anchored in Middle Eastern ports earlier within the yr.

A spokesperson for Maldives’ authorities didn’t reply to a request for remark.

The United States has stated it’s going to take strict motion to grab property of sanctioned Russians.

“This coming week, we will launch a multilateral Transatlantic task force to identify, hunt down, and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian companies and oligarchs – their yachts, their mansions, and any other ill-gotten gains that we can find and freeze under the law,” the White House stated in a tweet on Sunday.

Washington imposed sanctions on Deripaska and different influential Russians in 2018 due to their ties to President Vladimir Putin after alleged Russian interference within the 2016 US election, which Moscow denies.

