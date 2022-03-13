Supplies and a smile: Kharkiv resident delivers aid to besieged city

Somehow Teimur Aliev manages to smile. Quite a bit. The 23-year-old musician is in Kharkiv, a metropolis in northeastern Ukraine that has suffered a few of the heaviest bombardment from Russian forces and the place dozens of civilians have been killed.

Rather than fleeing, he has determined to stay in his dwelling city and attempt to assist those that are both trapped or, like him, staying put.

As quickly because the warfare started on February 24, Aliev and his older brother Ramil collected all the cash that they had and acquired meals and different necessities, which they distributed to individuals who couldn’t get to outlets themselves.

From a small starting, his enterprise has expanded with the assistance of social media to contain dozens of volunteers who get as many provides as they’ll from wholesale warehouses and outlets, deliver them to a set level and distribute them by automotive and on foot.

The aspiring blogger has recorded his experiences on digital camera and shared footage on his Instagram account.

As he drives by Kharkiv, his movies present badly bombed buildings lining broad streets, burned out automobiles riddled with shrapnel holes and particles strewn throughout the bottom.

Aliev stays resolutely upbeat.

“I am a young guy, a rapper, a musician who was just lying at his home on the outskirts of the city of Kharkiv,” he advised Reuters, describing the beginning of the shelling. “I … started waking up to a terrible rumbling noise.”

“There was a very scary rumble. There were explosions everywhere, explosions, explosions, explosions.”

In an interview recorded over Zoom, he added: “We will stitch up the wounds and the pain of our country and our city. We are ready to build it and we are ready to renew it when the war is over. We’re not going anywhere.”

Moscow has denied focusing on civilians within the warfare, which it calls a particular operation to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

Aliev, who’s half-Azeri, half-Ukrainian, mentioned folks from abroad had initially donated cash, however that the warfare had made withdrawing money from banks a lot tougher.

He is asking folks to ship meals as an alternative – nonetheless technically doable as a result of Kharkiv shouldn’t be but minimize off by Russian forces.

Footage and images he shared function him and his helpers delivering groceries to households sheltering in basements and aged folks in a dormitory.

They additionally present buddies handing flowers to ladies on Women’s Day on March 8 – a significant public vacation in former Soviet nations like Ukraine however one which was largely forgotten within the warfare zone. As a violinist performs, some ladies grin, others cry.

Aliev mentioned that when he received over his preliminary concern when the shelling started, he has managed to stay constructive – for the sake of himself and others.

“Well, what is the point of being afraid?” he requested. “A smile is the most important thing. A smile gives kindness to all other people.”

