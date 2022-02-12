Supply chain issues impact Volvo’s profits in final quarter of 2021

Volvo declared it faired effectively final yr with internet revenue nearing double digits in comparison with 2020 regardless of a stalled second-half.

Volvo Cars introduced its income hit a report final yr, however because of world provide chain blockages, the automaker’s gross sales and earnings plummeted within the final quarter. Owned by Geely, the Sweden-based firm talked about a worldwide scarcity of semiconductors had worsened within the second half of 2021.

As per an AFP report, Volvo acknowledged the outcome was a yr of two halves.

“During the primary half, the market was up by double digits however abruptly stalled within the second half because of Covid-related shutdowns in South East Asia and different semiconductor-related manufacturing disturbances,” mentioned the corporate.

The model notified its retail gross sales dropped by 20 per cent to 1,68,000 models within the fourth quarter of the yr, although income fell at a smaller fee that’s by six per cent. Revenue fell to 80 billion kronor ($8.6 billion, 7.5 billion euros) in comparison with the identical quarter in 2020 and the web revenue shrank by 60 per cent to 2.3 billion kronor. The firm added the general image was brighter for your entire yr, with revenues leaping by seven per cent to 282 billion kronor. And, the web revenue soared to 14.2 billion kronor, almost double the 2020 determine.

However, Volvo knowledgeable though the autumn has been small, robust demand had a optimistic impact on costs and gross sales of costlier automobiles whereas curiosity in electrical autos continued to develop globally. The firm has aimed to promote solely absolutely electrical fashions by 2030, mentioned the share of gross sales of rechargeable autos, together with plug-in hybrids, grew to 34 per cent within the fourth quarter.

The Chief Executive Officer of Volvo Cars Hakan Samuelsson mentioned final yr was a yr that the corporate is happy with. “Looking forward, uncertainty remains to be excessive. While part scarcity has eased considerably, we count on the availability chain to stay a restraining issue,” added Samuelsson.

