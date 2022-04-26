“Supply-chain issues”: The internet answers “Why are you still single?”

The web has come collectively to reply the query that has been going viral on social media: “Why are you still single?”

In Reddit‘s “AskReddit” discussion board—which has over 35 million followers—u/Bright-Dig-6665 asked, “What is the very best response to ‘Why are you still single‘? The standard submit has over 15,000 upvotes and 5,000 feedback.

“It will be fairly irritating when individuals ask should you’re ‘nonetheless single’ as a result of the language and means by which it’s usually requested can talk that you’re ‘lacking’ one thing or that there’s something mistaken with being single,” Dr. Sheva Assar told Bustle.

Dating apps or online dating are very popular sources that people use to meet others with 52.4 percent of men and 47.7 percent of women using dating sites, per eharmony. According to Statista, the five most used dating sites/apps are Tinder, Bumble, Match, eharmony and OkCupid.

U/ThePrimeRibDirective received the top comment with 27,000 upvotes, “Best one I’ve heard recently: ‘Supply-chain points.'”

“Procrastination,” simply stated u/ApprehensiveEmploy21

U/malachai926 exclaimed, “Just lucky, I guess!”

“Because my purpose is not to be in a relationship, it is to be in the best relationship,” u/AmIbiGuy_420 defined.

“Because I’m not looking for a partner right now,” u/MoguoTheMoogle wrote.

U/Scooby-seriouslydont stated, “My response last time was ‘How are you not?'”

“Go full on Cher from Clueless: ‘you see how picky I am about my shoes, and they only go on my feet,'” u/FifiLaFifi exclaimed.

U/flirtinwithdiaster stated, “Why are you being nosy?”

“I just hate people,” u/UntilTmrw acknowledged.

U/Flashy_War2097 questioned, “Why do you care?”

“If I knew the answer to that, I wouldn’t be,” u/AngelFrag exclaimed.

U/die_monster stated, “Because a partner would take away from ME time.”

“I’m just waiting to have a good connection with someone that I like. Not looking for “the one” but just for it to be fun for both of us,” u/Barrythechopper stated.

“I’m single by choice, just not my choice,” u/Funnyinsidejoke23 wrote.

“Some interesting ones I’ve overheard…. ‘Because I’m not usually ‘their type’ for the people who are my type,’ ‘Because I already have everything I need, and I don’t need a boyfriend or husband to be emotionally fulfilled, thanks. No you’re not my type, go away,’ ‘Sorry, I don’t speak desperation,’ u/Grey_Balance said.

U/Mtfdurian exclaimed, “Because I take pleasure in life and luxuriate in freedom. Party onerous, be taught onerous, and loosen up onerous with out the additional consideration that I’ve to offer to a different particular person.”

“I had one of many groomsmen within the marriage ceremony I used to be in final 12 months ask me that query, after I advised him I wasn’t in a rush, his buddy behind him reminded him that he was thrice divorced,” u/benzguy95 wrote.