Supplying Ukraine an ‘evolving conversation,’ says U.S. ambassador to NATO

Zelenskyy’s request comes because the Russian invasion into Ukraine heads into its second month.

Smith mentioned on CNN’s “State of the Union,” that she’d “have to do the math on what’s already been provided,” to Ukraine from NATO nations earlier than offering a extra definitive reply to Zelenskyy’s particular request.

“Most NATO allies are providing lethal assistance — including some allies that have had longstanding policies not to do so,” Smith mentioned. “We’ve seen a major change in Europe with many allies coming forward. We’d have to go ahead and count up what’s been provided to date.”

Smith added: “Honestly, what’s important here is that NATO allies are coming forward and offering the capabilities that Ukraine is seeking, and they’re making a difference.”

She additionally addressed a three-way proposal the Biden administration rejected, for Poland to switch MiG-29 jets to Ukraine, and for the U.S. to then exchange Poland’s stockpile.

Smith added, “The answer is no, if you’re talking about the Soviet-era jets, the United States decided the particular proposal put forward by Poland is untenable.”

But if a NATO ally needed to supply these jets and tanks particularly “that is a sovereign decision. They can take that sovereign decision,” Smith mentioned. “Right now, the United States is very much focused on their air defense needs and we’re delivering multiple capabilities to try and address those requirements.”