Support for entrepreneurs increases and the burden on business is reduced in Uzbekistan

The video convention held on April 15, 2022 beneath the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was dedicated to the problems of guaranteeing value stability in markets by growing meals manufacturing inside the framework of meals provide safety of the nation, in addition to extra assist for entrepreneurs – writes Mukhsinjon Kholmukhamedov (pictured), Deputy Director of the Center for Economic Research and Reforms beneath the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan.

It must be famous that through the reforms within the nation, the enterprise sector has historically been given elevated consideration. This is evidenced by the dynamics of development of registered small enterprise enterprises in Uzbekistan, when in 2021 there have been 503 thousand corporations (in 2016 – 278 thousand), and now there are about 1.5 million entrepreneurs who’ve created about 5 million jobs.n August 20, 2021, through the first open dialogue with entrepreneurs, a lot of points have been raised within the sphere of taxation, land use, enterprise facilitation, assist for exports and different problems with concern to entrepreneurs. At that point, greater than 15,000 appeals, questions and proposals from companies have been obtained in such areas as financing and crediting of enterprise, taxation, allocation of land, accessibility of infrastructure, and acquiring licenses and permits. Then, following the outcomes of the assembly, applicable directions got and particular duties have been set.

During the video convention on April 15, 2022, extra measures to assist entrepreneurs have been additionally mentioned. The President put ahead numerous initiatives geared toward decreasing the tax burden, inspections and necessities for entrepreneurs, simplifying the issuance of permits, supporting exporters, refunding VAT and growing the attractiveness of credit score, in addition to important feedback on the work of the state our bodies on the native degree to unravel present issues within the sphere of improvement of entrepreneurship and specified deadlines for his or her answer.

Taxes, inspections and authorizations

It is noteworthy that previously three years the variety of taxes within the nation has been lowered from 16 to 9, and the charges of property, earnings and social taxes have been lowered by half. The assembly introduced the simplification of the tax administration and inspection system for entrepreneurs from June 1, 2022. Thus, with the conversion of the property tax system to market rules, the follow of making use of extra excessive tax charges to inefficient amenities might be abolished. In addition, improvements have additionally affected VAT, particularly, enterprises with a turnover of greater than 1 billion sum will mechanically – with out prior evaluation and verification – be assigned the standing of VAT payer, and taxpayers within the high-risk zone might be notified of this previous to the suspension of the VAT certificates.

Moreover, 22 kinds of audits would now be carried out solely with the permission of the enterprise ombudsman to forestall undue interference with enterprise actions. In the identical time, the duty was foreseen to simplify the necessities for the issuance of varied permits. For instance, if we analyze the 200 sanitary requirements in drive at the moment, it seems that it’s merely not possible to adjust to 20. This is particularly true for sanitary necessities for catering institutions, in addition to for supply providers. Thus, as the primary issues associated to catering, consideration was paid to the outdated laws, a big tax burden (catering pays 7-9 kinds of taxes), which is why a part of this enterprise goes into «shadow», in addition to quite a few inspections, that create an enabling setting for corruption. To remedy these issues, approaches might be revised, and outdated factors and necessities within the laws might be cancelled.

In assist of exporters

Support for exporters might be strengthened, particularly, by fixing the issue of VAT refunds. Thus, for exporters, a simplified mechanism will now be used, particularly, when 80% of VAT might be paid again inside 7 days with out extra checks (beforehand 60 days and the 7-day quick refund was accessible just for some classes of exporters). The final yr’s open dialogue with entrepreneurs set a job to introduce the process of VAT refund with out extra paperwork, which can drastically facilitate the supply of studies for greater than 14 thousand entrepreneurs. Obviously, the duty will lastly be achieved this yr.

Also along with this innovation must be recalled the Presidential Decree «On extra measures to assist members in international commerce actions», signed on April 6, 2022, in accordance with which till April 1, 2023 native enterprises, High value-added exporters will obtain subsidies for transport prices, the place they’ll account for 50% of transport prices for exports to the close to overseas and 70% for exports to the EU. This will scale back logistics prices, enhance the amount of exported merchandise with excessive added worth and enhance its competitiveness in international markets. In addition, the assembly mandated the institution of a everlasting headquarters to liaise with exporters to handle rising points instantly and in a well timed method. There might be a name centre on the headquarters the place you’ll be able to attain the quick quantity 1094.

Access to land and credit score

At the conferences within the areas, entrepreneurs voiced greater than a thousand problematic points, amongst which essentially the most typically associated to inexpensive credit score, tax administration, in addition to land allocation. Separately focus was on the difficulty of sale of land plots from e-auctions. Despite the truth that 35,000 plots of land have been included within the digital system, not a single land plot in Navoi, Syrdarya, Tashkent areas and the town of Tashkent was put up for public sale. Khokims have been instructed to deal with this subject with all seriousness and duty.

Last yr the President instructed to public sale objects of state property along with the land on which they’re positioned as a single property complicated, and entrepreneurs who purchased the constructing may even be capable of personal the land adjoining to it on the correct of personal property. A working group has already been established beneath the Cabinet of Ministers, which can coordinate the identification of vacant areas within the context of makhallas, the formation of tasks involving skilled organizations and the implementation of land plots.

In addition, the Head of State instructed to allocate extra funds to the State Fund for Support of Entrepreneurship and to extend the effectiveness of monetary help. Thus, within the providers sector, the National Bank of Uzbekistan will appeal to $200 million, which might be directed to entrepreneurs. The quantity of the mortgage might be as much as 5 billion sums, and the mortgage fee won’t exceed 18% considering compensation from the fund. At the identical time, $300 million might be allotted to finance small and medium-sized enterprise tasks within the areas. These funds might be positioned in nationwide forex at a ten% fee for a interval of seven years in banks providing one of the best circumstances for entrepreneurs. At the identical time, the speed of the credit score supplied to the entrepreneur won’t exceed 14%. Non-bank monetary establishments may even be given alternatives to finance enterprise – this might be supplied for within the new regulation. Mechanisms for crediting entrepreneurs in nationwide forex are additionally being launched, whatever the forex during which banks appeal to assets, and tax advantages for entrepreneurs registered in financial zones may even stay. Special consideration might be paid to the need of rational use of funds and solely to the tasks that may repay, enhance incomes and create jobs.

Business exercise indicators proceed to develop

It must be famous that through the years of the reforms, about 2 thousand legal guidelines, decrees and resolutions geared toward supporting the event of personal enterprise have been adopted. Special consideration was paid to the elimination of quite a few administrative boundaries to enterprise. 114 licenses and permits for 33 kinds of actions have been cancelled, procedures for acquiring permits have been simplified and the phrases of their issuance have been lowered by a median of two instances. Unnecessary checks have additionally been cancelled, and restrictions associated to the turnover of money, forex and uncooked supplies have been lifted. The optimistic results of those reforms might be clearly seen in numerous financial indicators calculated month-to-month by the Center for Economic Research and Reforms, such because the Business Activity Index (IDA) and the Business Climate Index, applied in accordance with the methodology of the analogue of the Business Climate Index of the IFO Institute in Germany (IFO Institut). Thus, in March 2022, IDA within the areas and the capital elevated by 2.6% in comparison with the earlier month, and the consolidated indicator of the enterprise local weather in February 2022 was 60 factors, which assesses the state of the enterprise local weather within the nation as optimistic.

Advertisement

Speaking about key enterprise indicators within the areas and the capital, the amount of tax revenues within the interval from January 1 to March 31, 2022 elevated by 17.4% in comparison with the identical interval final yr. This development was achieved as a result of optimistic modifications within the financial system, the conjuncture of costs on the world gold market, enchancment of the tax administration system, together with the introduction of latest administrative instruments, digitalization and automation of processes, legalization of enterprise actions and simplification of the process for compliance with the necessities of tax laws. As for the receipts of customs funds for this era, they elevated by 45.7%. This enhance is because of a rise within the quantity of taxable imports and the change fee, measures taken by customs authorities to simplify customs procedures, speed up the discharge of products into free circulation and the introduction of latest strategies of customs administration.

The quantity of exports of products has elevated by 12.2% for the reason that starting of the yr in comparison with the identical interval final yr. It is because of the rising development charges of exports of commercial items, meals merchandise, chemical compounds and agri-food merchandise. Not to overlook concerning the quantity of loans issued by industrial banks throughout this era, which elevated by 8.5% in comparison with the identical interval final yr as a result of lending to giant tasks in the true sector of the financial system. It can also be price noting a rise within the quantity of transactions on the Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange by 43.8%, as a result of a rise in gross sales of such items as gasoline, diesel gas, rolled ferrous metals, and cotton fibre, development supplies, and so on.

Khokimiyats and public councils are given duties

A lot of unjustified inspections of the actions of entrepreneurs by some khokimiyats have been critically evaluated. Thus, 11,000 checks have been carried out in Tashkent, 8,000 in Tashkent area, 7,000 in Fergana area and 6,000 in Surkhandarya area. Khokims have been instructed to carry conferences with entrepreneurs inside every week and remedy their issues. Also, regardless of the measures taken, there are nonetheless numerous complicated and essential tax administration and burden sharing points that require cautious and constructive consideration. Therefore, a Public Council shall be established beneath the State Tax Committee, the place common conferences might be held with members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Chamber of Tax Advisers, the Chamber of Auditors and the National Association of Accountants and Auditors, in addition to scientists, entrepreneurs and public figures. In addition, so as to proceed the dialogue with the enterprise on the measures taken and on new software program merchandise, the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Committee along with the skilled organizations will maintain common conferences with entrepreneurs, in addition to focus on their proposals and points, together with these coming by way of telegram channels to tax authorities.

***

Transformations geared toward eliminating quite a few administrative boundaries to enterprise, non-interference in entrepreneurial exercise and, on the whole, enhancing the enterprise local weather, will result in important optimistic modifications each within the nation’s financial system and in enterprise improvement. Active implementation will permit accelerated achievement of the large-scale objectives set within the “Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan for 2022-2026”.

Mukhsinjon Kholmukhamedov is Deputy Director of the Center for Economic Research and Reforms beneath the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan

Share this text: