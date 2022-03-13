Support growing for AFLW’s season switch

Fremantle coach Trent Cooper believes switching the following AFLW season to an August begin will likely be robust on numerous fronts – however finally it will likely be good for the sport.

The January begin to the present season means groups have been pressured to play in stifling situations at occasions.

AFL chief govt Gillon McLachlan is eager to maneuver the competitors away from a summer time season.

It’s believed that the following AFLW season will kick off throughout the pre-finals bye week of the lads’s marketing campaign in late August.

The brief turnaround from this season to subsequent will create all kinds of issues for golf equipment and gamers.

Given most AFLW gamers additionally produce other jobs, many must request depart from their work with a purpose to play out the season.

The one-off brief turnaround now about to confront them means many gamers will not have accrued sufficient depart by the point the following season rolls round.

The league and golf equipment are hopeful work locations will likely be accommodating to gamers who haven’t got sufficient depart.

“You’ve got the leave from work factor, you’ve got the general fatigue of playing footy (from this season), and also the planning aspect of it,” Cooper mentioned of the issues of a brief turnaround.

“I was really looking forward to my July holiday that I had booked with my family. They’re the type of sacrifices you make when you’re working in professional sport.

“We’re prepared to do them for the great of the competitors. I do suppose it will likely be the perfect factor for the gamers long run to do it that means.”

Cooper said although the switch to an August start would be inconvenient for the first season, it would serve a greater good.

“It’s the appropriate timeslot from listening to what the AFL have advised us with issues like scores and all that,” Cooper mentioned.

“This 12 months, it is most likely not very best to get there as shortly as we’ll be requested to do, however we have proven in AFLW we’re fairly versatile, we are able to drift.

“The earlier we do it, the better off we’re going to be for that following season. It can be done.”

Gold Coast coach Cameron Joyce was additionally supportive of the transfer, believing the cooler climate would result in a greater spectacle.

“I think clubs are up for that in terms of being able to get their resources and players organised. I think it would be great,” he mentioned.

The AFLW finals kick off this Saturday, with North Melbourne internet hosting Fremantle at Arden Street, and Brisbane taking part in Collingwood on the Gabba within the different qualifying last.

Minor premiers Adelaide and second-placed Melbourne get the week off earlier than internet hosting preliminary finals.