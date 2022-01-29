Support of Taiwan independence could spark US military conflict with China, Chinese ambassador says





China considers the neighboring, democratically dominated island of Taiwan its “sacred” territory and has by no means renounced using power to make sure eventual unification.

“Let me emphasize this. The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinder-box between China and the United States,” Qin Gang advised National Public Radio.

“If the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the United States, keep going down the road for independence, it most likely (will) involve China and the United States, the two big countries, in a military conflict,” he mentioned.

Asked to remark, the US Defense Department mentioned the United States remained dedicated to its “one China” coverage and its commitments below the US Taiwan Relations Act.

Under the long-standing coverage, Washington formally acknowledges Beijing moderately than Taipei, whereas the act requires the United States to offer Taiwan with the means to defend itself “We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability while also maintaining our own capacity to resist any use of force that would jeopardize the security of the people of Taiwan,” a Pentagon spokesperson mentioned. The US State Department and White House didn’t instantly reply to requests for touch upon Qin’s comment, which got here simply hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi mentioned the disaster over Ukraine. While Chinese officers have warned of navy motion over Taiwan, it’s uncommon for them to hyperlink it on to the United States. Tensions between Beijing and Taipei have escalated in current months as China’s navy has carried out repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait, the waterway separating the island from China. US President Joe Biden has mentioned that the United States was not encouraging independence for Taiwan, however he triggered a stir in October when he mentioned it could come to the island’s protection if China attacked. The latter comment appeared to depart from Washington’s long-held coverage of “strategic ambiguity” — not making clear how the United States would reply — although the White House rapidly mentioned Biden was not signaling a change in coverage. The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, advised Congress final yr China needs the flexibility to invade and maintain Taiwan inside the subsequent six years however may not intend to take action within the close to time period.





