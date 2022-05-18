Supreme Court OKs Backward Classes Quota In Madhya Pradesh Local Polls

In a giant reduction for the Madhya Pradesh authorities, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in native physique elections.

Accepted the report of the Backward Classes Welfare Commission, the Supreme Court requested the State Election Commission announce elections inside per week.

The Backward Classes Welfare Commission introduced its report during which it had mentioned that the “triple test” had been adopted.

The Madhya Pradesh authorities had filed an modification software, requesting adjustments to the May 10 order of the Supreme Court which had not cleared OBC reservation in native elections.

Local physique polls in Madhya Pradesh due for over two years and greater than 23,000 native physique seats are at the moment vacant.