Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Hamilton Letter Case, Returning Document To Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – A historical letter belonging to Alexander Hamilton will keep within the state’s palms. The letter in query is a 1780 observe Hamilton wrote to the Marquis de Lafayette.

A household says they rightfully bought the letter again in 1945. The state insists it was stolen by a former worker of the Massachusetts Archives throughout World War II.

A authorized courtroom battle ended Monday with the Supreme Court refusing to listen to the case. A decrease courtroom ruling stands, saying the observe belongs to the state.