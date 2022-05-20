Supreme Court Sends Hyderabad Encounter Probe Report To High Court

Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar carried out the “encounter” of the 4 accused within the rape case

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court at the moment ordered sharing of the sealed cowl report of a three-member inquiry fee on the encounter killings of 4 accused in a case of gang-rape and homicide of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, and transferred the matter to the Telangana High Court for additional motion.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli didn’t conform to the submissions of senior advocate Shyam Divan that the report be stored in a sealed cowl.

“This relates to the encounter case. There is nothing to keep here. The Commission has found someone guilty. We want to send the matter to the high court,” the bench mentioned.

“We have to send the case back to the high court, we cannot monitor this case. A detailed report is submitted. Question is what is the proper action to be taken. They have made some recommendations,” the bench mentioned, including, “We direct the commission secretariat to provide a copy of the report to both parties…”

Earlier, the bench had refused to share with legal professionals the sealed cowl report in the interim of the Commission headed by high court docket decide Justice (since retired) VS Sirpurkar which probed the encounter killing of the 4 accused.

It, nevertheless, had directed its registry to offer a duplicate of the report submitted by the Justice Sirpurkar inquiry panel to the judges on the bench.

“Let us go through the report first,” the CJI had mentioned whereas expressing reservation to share the sealed cowl report in the interim with the legal professionals involved.

Prior to this, the highest court docket, on August 3, final 12 months, had granted the extension of six months to the Commission, headed by former high court docket decide VS Sirpurkar, to file the ultimate report on encounter killing of the 4 accused within the case of gang-rape and homicide of the veterinarian.

The Sirpurkar panel was arrange on December 12, 2019, to inquire into the circumstances resulting in the encounter and was to submit the report in six months.

The different members of the Commission embody former Bombay High Court decide Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director DR Karthikeyan.

The time period of the inquiry panel has now been prolonged thrice. It was prolonged in July 2020 for the primary time for six months.

While appointing the panel, the highest court docket had stayed the proceedings pending within the Telangana High Court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) within the case and had sought an SIT report, saying no different authority shall inquire into the matter pending earlier than the Commission until additional orders.

It had ordered that safety to the Commission shall be offered by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the six-month deadline for submission of the report by the Commission shall begin from the primary day of the listening to and it shall have all the ability underneath the Commission of Inquiry Act for conducting an inquiry into the December 6, 2019, encounter deaths.

The high court docket had famous that “conflicting versions about the incident demand an inquiry to uncover the true facts”.

It had directed that the panel would sit at Hyderabad and all of the bills together with for the secretarial employees can be borne by the Telangana authorities. Further, the state would render all help required by the Commission.

Two petitions had been filed within the Supreme Court, one by legal professionals GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, and the opposite by advocate ML Sharma, in search of an unbiased investigation towards the law enforcement officials involved.

The PIL, filed by Mani and Yadav, claimed that the alleged encounter was “fake” and an FIR needs to be lodged towards law enforcement officials concerned within the incident.

The Telangana Police had mentioned the accused had been killed in an trade of fireplace. The incident happened round 6:30 am when the accused had been taken to the positioning of the offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as a part of the investigation.

The 4 accused – Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen – had been arrested in reference to the gang-rape and homicide of veterinary woman physician in November 2019.

The 4 accused had been shot useless on NH-44 close to Hyderabad – the identical freeway – the place the charred physique of a 27-year-old veterinarian was discovered.

The police had claimed that on November 27, 2019, the lady veterinarian was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and later discovered murdered.

It had mentioned that the accused had subsequently burned the physique of the lady.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)