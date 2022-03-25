Supreme Court temporarily blocks New Jersey’s attempt to leave Waterfront Commission

NEW YORK — There’s an replace on a legal battle over a special commission created nearly 70 years ago to analyze corruption on the ports of New York and New Jersey.

The two states created the Waterfront Commission in 1953 to combat crime and regulate employment on the ports.

Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court briefly blocked New Jersey’s try to depart the fee.

Gov. Phil Murphy had argued the settlement is outdated and that New Jersey State Police can deal with legislation enforcement there.

In a press release, Gov. Kathy Hochul described the courtroom’s choice as a “victory for the safety of New Yorkers and fo the health of our economy.”