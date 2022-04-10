Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act

The Supreme Court has agreed to listen to a plea associated to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The plea contended that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was handed by each homes of Parliament in a “controversial” method.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was advised by advocate Prashant Bhushan, showing for a petitioner, that although the problem to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, one of many key points of the petition, has turn into “infructuous” with the passage of time, there are different necessary points which wanted to be adjudicated upon.

“This case is regarding the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. That part may have become infructuous but there are other questions which are involved regarding the bifurcation of states. Please list it some day,” he mentioned.

“We will see,” the bench which additionally comprised Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli mentioned on Friday.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh by way of the laws in 2014.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was handed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on February 18 and 20 respectively and acquired the assent of the then President Pranab Mukherjee on March 1. It was printed within the official gazette a day later.

Several petitions, together with the one which was filed by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Reddy, difficult the bifurcation and the “controversial manner” by which the invoice was cleared in Parliament have been filed within the apex court docket in 2014 and they’re pending.

The petitioners contended that the bifurcation of the state was unlawful and unconstitutional.

They had questioned the Centre’s resolution to move the invoice pertaining to the bifurcation of the state in Parliament regardless of it being rejected by the AP state meeting.

