Suranga Lakmal to retire from all forms of international cricket

Fast bowler has introduced that the tour of India in 2022 will probably be his swansong

Suranga Lakmal will retire from all types of worldwide cricket after Sri Lanka’s tour of India in 2022. The 34-year previous quick bowler did his finest work in Test cricket, selecting up 168 wickets from 68 matches. One-hundred and thirty of them came away from home

The spin-friendly circumstances in Sri Lanka typically pushed him into the sidelines, however on tour, Lakmal’s means to carry a line and size over lengthy intervals of time and his knack for transferring the ball each off the pitch and within the air made him an essential asset. He has a five-for in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and West Indies. Lakmal has additionally captained Sri Lanka in 5 Test matches, winning three of them

“I’m indebted to Sri Lanka Cricket for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my mother land honour as it has been absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development,” he stated in his retirement letter submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket.

Lakmal made his debut for Sri Lanka in December 2009 and largely carried out a holding position in limited-overs cricket, selecting up 109 wickets from 86 ODIs and eight wickets from 11 T20Is.

