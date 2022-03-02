Suresh Raina’s love for CSK remains intact despite the axe

It isn’t all the time straightforward for a cricketer to get adjusted to the tough actuality of getting ignored, particularly for a match which he had dominated previously. Suresh Raina is one such cricketer who has made the headlines submit the mega public sale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) held final month as he didn’t get any workforce.

But the 35-year-old southpaw didn’t overlook his previous workforce, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the franchise for which he has performed various memorable knocks through the years and helped it win the coveted title on a couple of event.

That Raina, the fourth highest scorer in IPL with over five-and-half thousand runs, didn’t overlook the Super Kings grew to become evident when he remarked on a submit that the franchise made on their Instagram account about their star batter Ambati Rayudu.

Raina remembers his previous workforce and colleague

In their account, the CSK posted an image of a bespectacled Ambati and captioned it, “Amba-ck in the house of Yellove!” In the image Rayudu is seen staring on the digital camera with a background that includes CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and ace gamers Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja.

Raina reacted to the image saying, “Legend” and adopted it up with two emojis – of affection and blessing.

The dashing left-handed batter performed 11 years for the CSK and scored 4,687 runs for a similar franchise. CSK chief government officer Kashi Viswanath referred to as him the workforce’s “one of the most consistent performers” and conceded that it was troublesome for them to disregard Raina on this yr’s public sale. However, explaining the rationale for the Super Kings ignoring the skilled batter, the highest official stated in a video which was shared by CSK on their YouTube channel, “… the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that’s one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team.”

Rayudu, then again, was picked by the Kings at INR 9.75 crore on the public sale. Chennai battled it out with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals to safe the batter, the thirteenth highest scorer in IPL, of their squad.