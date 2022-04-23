Surge In Germans Migrating to South America to Escape Muslim Migrants

Paraguay is seeing a surge in German migrants, fleeing Islamic migrants in their very own nation and onerous coronavirus restrictions.

“We have a problem in Germany with Muslims,” stated one of many exiles, including: “Islam and vaccinations are big, big problems in this world.”

The German, named as Michael Schwartz and stated to have arrived in Paraguay in November 2021, told the BBC that he had prevented taking coronavirus vaccinations — which the German well being minister desires to make compulsory, though there may be resistance to the coverage within the federal legislature — as a result of there are “many questions” round them, suggesting that “many Paraguayans” share his stance.

Stephan Hausen, one other German emigrée who arrived in Paraguay along with his household in the identical month as Schwartz, raised comparable issues, particularly about “continuous” lockdowns which had left him “dumbfounded”.

“That was the final straw,” he stated — though like Schwartz he additionally expressed issues about Islamic migration to Germany.

“I think we should have more regulated migration [to Germany],” stated Hausen’s spouse, Theresa, suggesting that Berlin ought to cap the variety of migrants allowed into the nation and plan accordingly.

“We need to have a say in this!” she continued, maybe alluding to the truth that notionally conservative former chancellor Angela Merkel, who opened the proverbial floodgates in 2015, didn’t marketing campaign on a platform of mass migration — certainly, she declared that multiculturalism had “utterly failed” in 2010.

“Paraguay, in our experience, is a very Christian country, and we come from a Christian culture,” added her husband.

“We’ve got to know a great many people here and we’re on the same wavelength. In Germany it can’t happen like this, because in general the Muslims act so provocatively,” he stated.

A pensive-looking Theresa appeared to try to dissuade him from persevering with on this vein with a nervous “my dear”, prompting Stephan to inform his BBC interviewer: “Maybe this shouldn’t be filmed. It sounds a bit too harsh. We don’t want that.”

The publicly-funded British broadcaster aired the feedback regardless.

A girl given the pseudonym “Hana” who helps Germans settle in Paraguay was additionally hesitant to specific herself overtly, chatting with the BBC solely on the situation that they didn’t present her face or use her actual identify.

She claimed that the emigrants “want to protect their children”, saying that, in Germany, women now “get raped, openly harassed in public spaces, because they are not wearing the [Islamic] veil.”

“A German woman is worth nothing to them,” she alleged, prompting her BBC interviewer to ask if she had “any evidence” to again up her claims.

“No, these are just my people who tell me that,” Hana responded, denying that she was racist and saying the one factor that mattered to her was having respect for the mainstream tradition.

