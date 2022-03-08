Surging RJ Barrett looks likely to break Knicks’ sad first-round pick trend

The Knicks haven’t retained one in all their first-round picks on a multiyear extension since level guard Charlie Ward, the Heisman Trophy profitable quarterback who was drafted weeks after their loss to the Rockets within the 1994 NBA Finals.

If that looks as if a very long time in the past, think about the Knicks chosen 20 gamers within the first spherical over the 25 years between Ward’s choice and after they grabbed RJ Barrett third total in 2019, together with the not too long ago failed and shortly jettisoned lottery picks Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox.

Of course, of these 20 gamers, a number of had their rights dealt away on draft evening, and one (French huge man Frederic Weis, 1999) famously by no means appeared in an NBA recreation. Also amongst that group, solely David Lee (drafted in 2005) and Kristaps Porzingis (picked in 2015) had been named to an All-Star crew whereas with the Knicks.

Barrett’s latest star-level surge ought to enormously enhance his odds of breaking that development and touchdown a multiyear extension, together with his offensive streak persevering with with 24 points in 33 minutes in Sunday’s slump-busting win in Los Angeles over the Clippers.

RJ Barrett erupted to 24 factors in simply 33 minutes towards the Clippers. Getty Images

The former Duke star already had his fourth-year choice ($10.9 million) for subsequent season picked up final September, however the 21-year-old Barrett will probably be eligible to ink a five-year extension value as a lot as $181 million in July. If he’s not signed by October, he would turn into a restricted free agent in 2024.

Entering Monday’s recreation with the Kings in Sacramento, Calif., the lefty wing was averaging 28.8 factors over 5 appearances for the reason that All-Star break and 23.9 factors over 25 contests since Dec. 31.

If that surge continues over the crew’s ultimate 18 video games, Barrett — who’s netting 19.0 factors per recreation total this season — conceivably might overtake Julius Randle (19.6) for the crew scoring lead.

RJ Barrett flexes throughout the Knicks’ win over the Clippers. Getty Images

“Obviously I’m better at using my strength now. I’m watching a lot of film to be more effective with certain drives and certain situations,” Barrett mentioned Sunday evening in Los Angeles. “I got stronger and [I’m] learning the game more.”

Ward obtained a seven-year extension with the Knicks in 1999 after his preliminary five-year entry-level deal expired, however a protracted record of subsequent first-round picks — together with Channing Frye, Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, Jordan Hill, Iman Shumpert, Tim Hardaway Jr., Porzingis, Ntilikina and Knox by no means made it to a second contract with the Knicks.

The Knicks did re-sign Lee to a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired, however they despatched him to the Warriors in a 2010 sign-and-trade — touchdown him a six-year $79.5 million deal — for the forgettable return of Anthony Randolph, Ronny Turiaf, Kelenna Azubuike and two second-round picks.