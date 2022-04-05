Surprise! Elon Musk to join Twitter Board after all; no takeover possible now

Twitter Inc. named Elon Musk to its board a day after it was disclosed that the chief government officer of Tesla Inc. was the social media firm’s largest shareholder.

Twitter Inc. named Elon Musk to its board a day after it was disclosed that the chief government officer of Tesla Inc. was the social media firm’s largest shareholder. The appointment ends the opportunity of Musk mounting a takeover of Twitter, capping his possession at 14.9% throughout his time on the board, based on a submitting with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. He presently owns 9.2%. Twitter’s shares jumped 7% because the market opened in New York.

Musk is without doubt one of the largest personalities on Twitter and has often run into hassle on the platform. He is presently searching for to exit a 2018 cope with the SEC that put controls in place associated to his tweeting about Tesla.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal mentioned in a tweet that he’s “excited” about appointing Musk to the board. “He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term.”

While it’s nonetheless unclear precisely what Musk’s intentions are with Twitter, to this point the results of his affiliation has solely been good for the beleaguered firm, whose shares have tumbled from their 2021 file as traders balked at a mix of a excessive valuation and doubtlessly disappointing person progress. But the shares rose 27% yesterday as consumers guess Musk can bounce begin Twitter by advantage of his clout as the largest shareholder and as an influential person on the platform, the place he has 80.4 million followers.

“This was a friendly move by the Twitter board to embrace Musk with open arms as clearly a passive stake is just the start of his involvement in Twitter,” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a be aware to traders. “Musk joining Twitter will lead to a host of strategic initiatives which could include a range of near-term and long-term possibilities out of the gates for the company still struggling in a social media arms race.”

Twitter was typically mocked for appointing board members who hardly ever tweeted. Musk isn’t removed from controversy on the platform. In 2019, he known as a British cave diver a “pedo guy” on Twitter, triggering a defamation lawsuit.

On Monday night, Musk requested Twitter customers in a ballot in the event that they wished to have an edit button. Last 12 months, he polled Twitter customers on whether or not he ought to promote 10% of his stake in Tesla, which a majority supported.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as its chief government final 12 months and can go away go away the board when his time period ends this 12 months. Dorsey, who’s a good friend of Musk’s, mentioned in a tweet that he’s “really happy” that Musk is becoming a member of the board.

Musk’s current board appointments embrace Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., the 2 most high-profile corporations he leads. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the leisure and Hollywood expertise firm, disclosed final month that Musk was resigning from its board.

Musk’s time period on the board is about to run out at Twitter’s 2024 annual assembly.