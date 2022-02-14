Surprise favourite to replace Leigh Sales

Speculation has been mounting as to who will take over Leigh Sales’ seat at 7.30 following her shock exit – and a shock frontrunner has emerged.

A shock frontrunner has emerged within the race to fill the function as host of ABC’s flagship present affairs program, 7.30, following the shock departure of Leigh Sales.

There’s been mounting hypothesis that ABC executives have been more likely to appoint both Insiders host David Speers or political correspondent Laura Tingle, who crammed in as 7.30 host over the summer time break.

Stan Grant and Virginia Trioli have additionally been named within the combine.

However, in line with The Australian’s Media Diary, it’s ABC reporter Sarah Ferguson who’s firming up because the favorite to take over.

Ferguson, 56, crammed in as 7.30 host for six months whereas Sales was on maternity depart in 2014, earlier than shifting on to Four Corners. She is quickly primarily based in Washington, with the continued tensions between Australia and China at the moment stopping her from taking over her proposed place because the ABC’s Beijing bureau chief.

Ferguson has gathered quite a few accolades all through her profession, together with 5 Walkley Awards.

Sales, 48, made the shock announcement about her departure on air throughout Thursday evening’s present, revealing she can be leaving the desk later this 12 months “once the federal election is over”, closing the guide on a more-than 11-year run behind the desk.

“There’s nothing wrong, other than I just feel a strong sense of it being time to pass the baton to the next runner in the race and to take a break,” she stated.

“At the end of an election cycle feels like a good time to move on to something new at the ABC. I hope it’s been obvious that I’ve always approached this job with one goal – and that is to ask frank questions of people in power, without fear or favour, that a fair-minded, reasonable person with some common sense watching at home might like to ask if they were sitting in my position.”

Since taking over the function in 2010, Sales has lined 5 Australian prime ministers, introduced 9 federal budgets and lined two, and now quickly to be three, federal elections.

“I’ve tried to shut down and call out bulls**t, hold powerful people to account, expose lies, incompetence and exaggeration in all political parties and all issues and present facts even when they’re unpopular or inconvenient,” she continued.

“I have truly tried my absolute hardest on behalf of you at home to do that every single time I’ve sat at the desk. Anchoring 7.30 has been the most amazing job and I’ll never stop being grateful for the opportunities it’s given me.”

Sales went on to thank the ABC for numerous unforgettable moments on air, recalling on the whole lot from bubbly movie star interviews, intense clashes with politicians and the heart-wrenching interviews following the 2016 Dreamworld accident.

“People like Matthew Lowe, who lost his wife, are the ones who stick with you,” she stated.

“Every time you interview somebody whose life has been devastated you feel terrified by what life has dished up to them and incredibly humbled by how they met it with strength and clarity and dignity and you just don’t forget it.”

She reassured viewers she wasn’t departing the nationwide broadcaster totally, wishing luck to the station for the way forward for 7.30.

“There’s no other show that does what 7.30 does night after night,” she stated.

“I’m so proud of what our team does. And I know the program is going to keep going from strength to strength as it always has. I feel overwhelmed when I think of all the things that working at 7.30 has given me and I’m looking forward to having a good break and figuring out what I do next at the ABC.”

ABC’s appearing information director Gavin Fang stated he would “start thinking about a new presenter down the track”, in line with The Guardian.

“We would love to have her stay in that role, but it’s in Leigh’s nature to seek fresh challenges, and it’s exciting for everyone to see what she’ll do next in journalism,” he stated.