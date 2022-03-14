‘Surprise ko surprise rehne do’ – Hardik Pandya’s quirky reply to journalist on chances of bowling in IPL 2022

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will probably be captaining the brand new entrants Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 which will get underway on March 26. The franchise had signed Pandya for a staggering INR 15 crore on the pre-auction draft after. He was launched by the five-time winners Mumbai Indians.

It is to be famous that the 28-year-old has been that includes purely as a specialist middle-order batter ever since he underwent decrease again surgical procedure in October 2019. In truth, he has additionally taken an indefinite break from the sport after ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to rediscover his rhythm with the ball in hand.

Lately, the all-rounder was requested whether or not he can be seen bowling within the upcoming IPL 2022 to which he got here up with a unusual reply.

Hardik Pandya opens up on his bowling probabilities in IPL 2022

During the media interplay after the Gujarat Titans had unveiled their official jersey on March 13 on the Narendra Modi Stadium, a reporter had requested Pandya whether or not he can be seen bowling for the brand new workforce through the upcoming version of the marquee match to which he replied by saying let it stay a shock for now.

“Sir surprise hain woh. Surprise ko surprise rehne do”, he mentioned.

Watch the video right here:

Meanwhile, the franchise has additionally discovered a substitute for the explosive opener Jason Roy who withdrew from the match with the intention to spend time together with his household. Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has changed the 2019 World Cup winner. The Titans look a top quality facet on paper having invested sufficient on batters, bowlers, and good all-rounders and they might be hoping to have a memorable outing this time round.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise are positioned in Group B with the likes of some robust opponents together with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings. The Hardik Pandya-led facet will kick off their IPL 2022 marketing campaign in opposition to Lucknow Super Giants on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28.