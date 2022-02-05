Surprise note Woolies staff love to get

A Woolies worker has revealed an internet characteristic consumers had no thought about, however since discovering it, they’ve turn into obsessed.

A Woolworths worker has created an enormous buzz after he revealed an internet characteristic a lot to the shock of consumers.

Liam Kirley, who runs the chain’s TikTok web page, shared a clip that’s attracted virtually half 1,000,000 views explaining of how clients can depart notes for workers when inserting on-line orders.

When an merchandise is added to the web basket by way of the Woolies web site, an possibility seems that reads: “Add personal shopper note.”

It supplies a clean area for consumers to go away a be aware. And when employees gather the gadgets from cabinets, the be aware will pop up on their scanning machine.

While the characteristic isn’t that tough to overlook, some consumers had no thought it was there or what it was for.

“Wait we can do that? I just did my first online shopping order today, will do for next order,” one viewer wrote.

“I honestly didn’t even notice this or know it was a thing. I’ll definitely start leaving nice little messages,” mentioned one other, whereas a 3rd added: “I didn’t know you could do this! Gonna do it next time.”

One joked: “Woolies will regret showing me this. Let the dad jokes begin!”

Woolies employees have additionally bombarded the feedback part saying it makes their day when clients depart good notes.

“Online team member here. It’s very much appreciated – trust me we do notice it. We’ve received such lovely notes from a few customers and it’s amazing!” they wrote.

“They are nice to see when we get them,” mentioned one other.

Those who’ve been utilizing the characteristic mentioned they usually present gadgets to employees.

“I bought a choccy for the worker/told them to keep it and happy new year hehe I hope they enjoyed their treat!” one particular person wrote.

“A buddy of mine acquired a be aware saying, ‘This chocolate block is for my amazing picker!” said another.

However, the feature can also be used to direct staff on exactly what you want when picking items.

“Wait, so I can ask for my bananas to be on the greener side?” one shopper asked, to which Liam responded: “That’s proper! You can add directions like that within the shopper notes part!”

A staffer additionally added: “Yes, but honestly it’s not always easy to give what’s requested but we try with what we have available.”