Surprise response to renter’s request

A person who had his rental utility cancelled after requesting a landlord reference has acquired assist from an unlikely determine.

An Aussie comic who had his rental utility cancelled after requesting a reference from the owner has surprisingly gained assist from the top of the nation’s actual property physique.

After getting permitted for a Sydney residence Tom Cashman determined to ask the property’s real estate agent for a landlord reference from a earlier tenant.

“I wanted to know if the landlord was good to their tenants,” Mr Cashman mentioned, sharing the story on TikTok.

The agent mentioned she didn’t perceive the query and requested for clarification earlier than saying the proprietor wouldn’t present a reference as they weren’t involved with the earlier tenant.

Mr Cashman questioned the very fact the owner didn’t have any earlier tenants’ emails to get in contact with.

The agent responded: “The owner does not wish to connect the previous tenants and that is not a requirement. All the best with your property search.”

Mr Cashman instantly acquired a separate e mail informing him his utility to hire the residence had been withdrawn.

Stream extra finance information dwell & on demand with Flash, a devoted information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now >

Real Estate Institute of Australia president Hayden Groves informed information.com.au whereas a request for a proper reference from a earlier tenant was uncommon, he thought Mr Cashman’s request was “perfectly reasonable”.

“In the main I’d imagine most landlords would be happy to accommodate,” he mentioned.

“In this market it is a bit trickier because the nature of the market is pretty competitive but it shouldn’t deter other tenants and would-be-tenants in my view to ask these sorts of questions of the property manager to make sure they have a comfortable living experience in their homes.

“Typically the questions tenants want to know is ‘do they undertake maintenance very quickly, are they on to things when things go wrong, do they plan to sell the property in the near term, which would potentially compromise my lease term?’ Those sorts of questions are very reasonable to ask.”

It was precisely why Mr Cashman mentioned he requested for the reference.

“They ask for about three references asking if I’m a good guy, what about them?” Mr Cashman mentioned in his unique video.

“Are you a good guy? Are you going to fix stuff? Are you going to reply to my emails or are you just going to ignore me once I’m in there?”

When requested why he’d been rejected from the property after asking the query, the agent claimed the owner was on the lookout for a long term lease utility.

But Mr Cashman mentioned that wasn’t a requirement earlier than he bought permitted.

Mr Groves mentioned the truth within the present market the place there was extra provide than demand – and a few renters had been keen to even supply more cash to safe property – meant some landlords would instruct the property supervisor to go together with tenants that weren’t making requests.

“By law, they (property managers) have to follow their owner’s instructions,” he mentioned.

However, Mr Groves mentioned withdrawing Mr Cashman’s utility with out him asking was a brutal approach to do it and advised that maybe the pressures from a scarcity of property managers throughout the nation contributed to the “clunky” alternate.