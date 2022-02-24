Surprise spot named best beach of the year

It’s one of many fiercest competitions to come back to Australia yearly, however one state has smashed the remainder within the annual finest seashores checklist.

Australia has a few of the most unimaginable seashores on the earth, with every state and territory claiming their spot as one of the best within the nation.

But the latest Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2022 from Tripadvisor may need settled the controversy as soon as and for all, with Western Australia taking out extra gongs than every other state.

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest journey platform, dropped its annual rating at this time, revealing the top-rated seashores amongst vacationers and locals.

“We know a perfect day at the beach looks different from one person to the next. Some love classic soft white sand and sunbathing, while others love exploring rocky coves,” stated Christine Maguire, VP, Global Media Business at Tripadvisor.

“This list has something for everyone, because it was determined by the millions of different travellers all over the world reviewing their favourite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021.

“Although last year was still far from ‘normal,’ these are the beaches travellers visited and loved more than any others.”

Turquoise Bay in Exmouth, WA – the gateway to the unimaginable Ningaloo Reef – took the highest gong for South Pacific seashores.

With its vibrant white sand, turquoise water and thriving coral reefs simply offshore, the seashore has lengthy been a preferred spot to go to.

Globally, it ranked third, behind Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos and Varadero Beach in Cuba.

The iconic Cable Beach in Broome, the place vacationers can journey camels and expertise a few of the finest sunsets on the earth, took out the second spot for South Pacific seashores and ranked eleventh on the world stage.

Top 10 seashores within the South Pacific for 2022

1. Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, WA, Australia

Traveller tip: “What a tranquil beach. You know why it’s the best in WA – even on a windy day it was still so clear and stunning … Heaps of fish and it’s an easy snorkel, just follow the signs and go to the dedicated swimming areas for safety. It’s an easy drive in and toilets are here also.” – @joniquelife

2. Cable Beach – Broome, WA, Australia

Traveller tip: “If you’re coming to Broome you’ll have to visit here; it’s a must-see spot. Whether just for the sunset, swim, walking along the beach or a camel ride, there is so much to do here. Either spend the day or just 30 minutes – you’ll enjoy it. Even the nearby parks and bars offer great views.” – @Granules2013

3. Kaiteriteri Beach – Kaiteriteri, New Zealand

Traveller tip: “Every time we travel up to Nelson we always spend a few days at this beach … Big Kaiteriteri has a sheltered cove area, great for sunbathing and shallow waters for the kids to explore but watch out for strong rips. It’s a good spot when it gets windy. Little Kaiteriteri is a lot more private and quiet. It has a side step access to go up to the clifftop to get a great view of the beach. Blue penguins can be seen on this side of the beach. Lots of rock pools to explore and possible surf fishing on the south end of this beach.” – @Breeze_NZ

4. Greens Pool – Denmark, WA, Australia

Traveller tip: “We have travelled the world and have never seen something so amazing … This is so safe and has an amazing array of fish. Snorkelling is a must! Get there early as parking is a challenge but recent upgrades have helped. Words cannot describe this paradise. Do not skip this place. It’s mind-blowing.” – @W9903VNandrewm

5. Matira Beach – Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Traveller tip: “Great public beach that is clean and has lots of fish to go snorkelling as well. It is not deep, so great for kids. We went in March and the water was not cold, the water was calm and it was not a lot of people. Very relaxing.” – @cyb72800

6. Emily Bay – Norfolk Island, Australia

Traveller tip: “Nice beach for swimming. No waves. Good for snorkelling and families. Change room and toilets there. Plenty of parking. Launching place for glass bottom boats. Be wary not to swim there when stormwater run-off is happening.” – @563giselaf

7. Mooloolaba Beach – Mooloolaba, Queensland, Australia

Traveller tip: “Huge beach, lots of space. Water is very clear and warm. Very clean. Well patrolled. Lots of cafes and restaurants close by. Good shower/bathroom facilities. Nice paved walkway with some shading – pleasant place to walk.” – @MissSWact

8. Cape Le Grand National Park – Esperance, WA, Australia

Traveller tip: “Stunning scenery and not too far from Esperance – a good day trip. Lucky Bay was beautiful and had a little coffee van with toasties! Turquoise ocean on a sunny day and a wallaby. Wharton Bay is also delightful. Gorgeous day out from Esperance.” – @JAHAustralia

9. Whitehaven Beach – Whitsunday Island, Queensland, Australia

Traveller tip: “Sand like powder and crystal clear water. Must do the walk to see the swirling sands and check out the huge lizards!” – @mellaw4221

10. Tahunanui Beach – Nelson, New Zealand

Traveller tip: “You can take your dog to the back beach (west side) which has a lagoon at low tide. Poo bags are available to use too. Water was super warm. You can kayak, paddle board etc from the east end of the beach” – @NickiJ125

Top 10 seashores on the earth for 2022



1. Grace Bay Beach – Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

2. Varadero Beach – Varadero, Cuba

3. Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia

4. Quarta Praia – Morro de Sao Paulo, Brazil

5. Palm-Eagle Beach – Aruba

6. Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India

7. Baía do Sancho – Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

8. Trunk Bay Beach – Virgin Islands National Park, US Virgin Islands

9. Baía dos Golfinhos – Praia da Pipa, Brazil

10. Spiaggia dei Conigli – Lampedusa, Italy