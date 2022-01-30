Surprise winner of Australia’s best beaches

It could have a bloody previous, however a little-known stretch of sand has been named Australia’s finest seashore. See the total checklist.

Some of Australia’s most iconic stretches of sand have been upstaged by a little-known former whaling spot in Western Australia to be named Tourism Australia’s finest seashore.

Misery Beach, close to Albany on the southern tip of WA, was named the nation’s finest seashore for 2022 by Tourism Australia on Sunday.

The seashore, a five-hour drive from Perth, is residence of a former whaling station and was once coated in blood and particles when the location was operational.

The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Dan Tehan on Sunday morning with the checklist compiled by Tourism Australia’s seashore ambassador Brad Farmer.

Mr Farmer claims that he has visited a lot of the nation’s seashores during the last 35 years and put Misery Beach on the high forward of extra well-known spots from NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

“With more than 11,000 beaches to choose from, narrowing down the top 20 beaches must be one of the toughest jobs in Australia,” Mr Tehan stated.

“As Australia continues its successful reopening, we’re going to see a surge in tourists that will support jobs and businesses.

“My message to the world is to start planning your next holiday to Australia and to include as many of our top 20 beaches on your itinerary as you can fit in.”

The checklist is designed to encourage tourism because the trade appears to be like to rebound after coronavirus restrictions.

NSW scored essentially the most spots on the highest 20 with six together with Horseshoe Bay on the mid-north Coast at No. 2 and Depot Beach and Murrays Beach, which each slotted into the highest ten.

Queensland grabbed 4 spots together with the Gold Coast’s The Spit which got here in at No. 3.

AUSTRALIA’S BEST BEACHES

1. Misery Beach, WA

2. Horseshoe Bay, NSW

3. The Spit, Queensland

4. Flaherty’s Beach, SA

5. Loch Ard Gorge, Victoria

6. The Neck, Tasmania

7. Blue Pearl Bay, Queensland

8. Depot Beach, NSW

9. Murray Beach, NSW

10. Dundee Beach, NT

11. Dudley Beach, NSW

12. Thompsons Beach, Victoria

13. Coogee Beach, WA

14. Mots Beach, Victoria

15. Alexandria Bay, Queensland

16. Emu Bay, SA

17. Lake Wabby, Queensland

18. Congwong Beach, NSW

19. Jelly Bean Pool, NSW

20. Ethel Beach, Christmas Island