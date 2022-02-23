Surprise winner of Australia’s best town

Forget Broken Hill, Ballarat and even Byron Bay – as a result of this underrated city has simply received Australia’s finest in a nationwide vote.

Australia’s finest city is a reasonably loaded query.

Some would swing in direction of Byron Bay, others would garbage the coast and throw Birdsville into the highest spot.

But a brand new ballot carried out by journey web site Wotif has revealed which city is beloved by most – and a few would argue the highest gong went to a rank outsider.

Tasmania’s Launceston has been introduced the winner of the 2022 Aussie Town of the Year Award, marking Tasmania’s inaugural win as journey demand for the island state soars.

The awards, now of their fifth yr, are decided by the location’s knowledge index that appears on the lodging affordability, high quality, and traveller satisfaction of various cities.

Coming in second place was Caloundra in Queensland, with followers loving the city’s beautiful coastal surroundings, adopted by Tamworth in New South Wales, which sits 418km north of Sydney.

Elsewhere within the high 10, three Victorian cities made it via, a complete of two from Queensland, two from New South Wales, and one every from South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania.

Wotif managing director Daniel Finch mentioned regardless of worldwide borders reopening, and Australians now having the chance to journey overseas, “2022 is still set to be a pivotal year for domestic tourism”.

“While many Aussies have travelled over the last 24 months, few have had the chance to really explore and travel across state borders,” Mr Finch mentioned.

“It’s incredibly promising to see that 88 per cent of Aussies planning to travel this year are looking to stay within Australia and our hope is that these awards inspire Aussies to try something new and get back to exploring this beautiful country.”

Launceston, which is simply two hours north of Hobart, was named as the highest spot due to its identify as a foodie hub, with a “UNESCO City of Gastronomy title to prove it”.

“Boasting world-class wineries, restaurants and the Cataract Gorge just a walk from the city centre, travellers will be feeling very full and happy,” Wotif described the city.

In second spot, Caloundra was lauded for its world-class seashores making it a paradise for swimmer and surfers alike.

“The aquatic activities don’t stop there, with kayaking, paddleboarding and windsurfing also on offer for the perfect summer getaway.”

Australia’s nation music capital of Tamworth got here in third, proving in style with its “charm and hospitality”.

“Tamworth also features an award-winning regional playground and marsupial park, galleries, museums and national parks.”

The full record: The high Aussie cities of 2022

1. Launceston, TAS

2. Caloundra, QLD

3. Tamworth, NSW

4. Yarra Valley, VIC

5. Adelaide Hills, SA

6. Bright, VIC

7. Hervey Bay, QLD

8. Halls Gap, VIC

9. Batemans Bay, NSW

10. Busselton, WA