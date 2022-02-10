Surprising detail in map of Melbourne sparks online debate

Images detailing the quantity of house one exercise takes up within the metropolis of Melbourne has sparked a large on-line debate between residents.

Images detailing the quantity of house golf programs take up within the metropolis of Melbourne has sparked a large on-line debate between residents.

Two footage highlighting quite a few fairways attracted 1000’s of feedback on a viral Reddit thread in a single day.

Some believed the broad expanses taken up for a single exercise was “an amazing waste of space”, criticising the quantity of assets required for repairs and calling on the land for use for higher utilities like housing.

“When you consider an average golf course takes up 150 acres and the maximum amount of people who can you use that space at any one time is 72 it is an amazing waste of space. Then when you consider how much water and resources are required to maintain the fairways and greens it is hard to justify golf courses in built up metropolitan areas,” consumer Magic_McLean mentioned.

“Convert all those courses to natural parkland and give the land back to all the people of Melbourne rather than just being play things for the rich.”

However, most Melbourners weighing in have been in favour of their metropolis’s golf programs, with many appreciating the wealth of greenery including selection to the sprawling suburbia.

Additionally, programs are sometimes positioned in partial flood areas the place housing can’t be constructed.

“I’m very confused on this point? What about the space gyms take up? Or ‘private basketball stadiums’ or any other sporting space. Getting a tee time in Melbourne is pretty difficult on a weekend, so it’s not like it’s sitting unused,” one consumer weighed in.

“Like a few people have said, a number of golf courses have been closed and made into town houses (Eastern at Doncaster, Chirnside Park, Croydon) as a local to the area it was much better when they were golf courses – but people demanded houses and that’s what they got.”

“Yeah, if golf courses are the only way to protect land from overdevelopment I think their presence is justified. Parks (and sometimes golf courses too) too often turned into estates or routes for freeways,” one other chimed in.

In extra Victorian {golfing} drama this week, the distinguished Royal Melbourne Golf Club is coping with the destruction of 9 of the membership’s west course greens introduced on by the misapplication of chemical compounds by greenkeepers.

“It certainly wasn’t ideal,” basic supervisor Damon Lonnie mentioned through The Australian. “It’s not something you want to see occur.”