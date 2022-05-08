“Surrender Is Not An Option”: Ukraine Troops In Azovstal Steel Plant

The Azovstal metal mill is the final pocket of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

Kyiv:

Ukraine forces holed up within the sprawling Azovstal metal works within the Russian-controlled metropolis of Mariupol mentioned Sunday they might not give up and vowed to combat so long as wanted.

“We, all of the military personnel in the garnison of Mariupol, we have witnessed the war crimes performed by Russia, by the Russian army. We are witnesses. Surrender is not an option because Russia is not interested in our lives,” mentioned Ilya Samoilenko, an Azov regiment intelligence officer.

The Azovstal metal mill is the final pocket of Ukrainian resistance within the devastated port metropolis and its destiny has taken on a symbolic worth within the broader battle since Russia’s invasion.

“All our supplies are limited. We still have water. We still have munitions. We will have our personal weapons. We will fight until the best resolution of the situation,” Samoilenko mentioned.

Ukraine has mentioned that each one ladies, youngsters and aged civilians have been allowed to flee from Azovstal as a part of a humanitarian mission coordinated by the United Nations and the Red Cross.

