Surrey sign Colin de Grandhomme to replace injured Kemar Roach





Roach was because of spend the opening two months of the season with Surrey however injured his hamstring throughout their innings win towards Hampshire, the second sport of his second stint with the membership.

Alec Stewart, Surrey’s director of cricket, spent a lot of final week’s win towards Somerset making telephone calls to attempt to type a alternative in time for his or her subsequent Championship fixture towards Gloucestershire in Bristol on Thursday.

His search has proved fruitful, with de Grandhomme because of play their subsequent three Championship video games on a short-term deal. Surrey might be his third county, following earlier stints with Warwickshire and Hampshire.

“Following the injury to Kemar we are pleased to have secured Colin’s services for the next three four-day games,” Stewart mentioned. “He already has good experience of the county game and will add to the quality and balance of the team.”

Surrey may also be strengthened by the arrival of Dan Worrall , the Australian seamer who has signed a three-year deal as an area participant because of his British passport.

Worrall’s arrival within the UK was delayed for household causes, however he landed final week and was seen at The Oval throughout the Somerset fixture. He is ready to make his debut towards Gloucestershire, his former county.

Surrey are the early pace-setters in Division One and the addition of two new gamers to their squad will present a well timed enhance. James Taylor , the younger seamer, didn’t bowl within the second innings towards Somerset because of a again spasm, whereas Sam Curran ‘s workload is being managed rigorously by the ECB as he returns to health following a stress fracture which dominated him out of England’s winter.

Curran was allowed to bowl 15 overs throughout the Somerset fixture (10 within the first innings and 5 within the second), although went unused within the second after he batted for practically three hours. “We didn’t want to take any chances because he worked so hard throughout the winter after his injury and we have to follow the regulations,” Azhar Mahmood, Surrey’s assistant coach, defined.





