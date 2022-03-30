Survey outlines WA base metal conductors for Torque

ASX-listed gold explorer Torque Metals has outlined a brace of “strong” base metallic conductors by means of a assessment of airborne electromagnetic survey information at its wholly-owned Paris Project, positioned within the productive Boulder-Lefroy Fault Zone close to Kalgoorlie in WA.

According to the corporate, it can now speed up work on the 2 anomalies and says they could possibly be linked to intrusions about 2km west of its HHH and Caruso prospects.

The survey was initially commissioned as a part of the nationwide airborne electromagnetic program by Geoscience Australia and the Geological Survey of Western Australia to offer freely out there geophysical information to spice up the analysis and discovery of mineral deposits.

The survey captured information throughout a number of traces spaced at 20km intervals, for a complete of 2159 line kilometres. Importantly, one of many survey traces was flown immediately over a part of Torque’s Paris mission.

The data acquired by means of the survey line was then interpreted by Torque and used to stipulate the 2 electromagnetic anomalies.

Curiously, the outcomes used to interpret the electromagnetic anomaly additionally run westward throughout Mincor Resources’ high-grade Cassini nickel deposit and reveals conductive EM anomalies just like these seen at Paris.

Cassini is likely one of the nation’s latest underground nickel mines and homes a mineral useful resource of about 1.5 million tonnes at 4 per cent nickel for just a little over 60,000 tonnes of contained nickel.

The mine additionally incorporates a 1.2 million tonne ore reserve going 3.3 per cent nickel for 40,100 tonnes of contained nickel.

The explorer has quite a few different initiatives within the works to be taught extra in regards to the significance of the recently-discovered anomalies, together with high-resolution geophysical surveys to raised establish the primary anomalies.

In addition, the corporate says it can conduct a radical examination of the present dataset to find out if any metals apart from gold sit on its tenements.

Finally, Torque plans to launch an induced polarisation survey on the Paris mission to pinpoint zones with elevated gold mineralisation.

The gold-bearing Boulder-Lefroy Fault Zone is house to quite a few mines which have to-date delivered a number of million ounces of the valuable yellow metallic, most famously out of the legendary ‘Super Pit’ in Kalgoorlie.

With previous drilling usually restricted to the highest 50m, Paris stays principally unexplored, highlighting important alternatives forward for Torque by means of the implementation of recent exploration strategies and the completion of deeper drilling.

Is your ASX-listed firm doing one thing attention-grabbing? Contact: matt.birney@wanews.com.au