Survey Shows One Word Comes To Mind When People Think About Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According a current survey, there’s one factor that individuals affiliate with Minneapolis, regardless of all that’s occurred within the City of Lakes these final two years.

That factor is: the chilly.

The world journey company MMGY carried out a survey late final 12 months asking assembly planners a query targeted on Minneapolis. They wished to know what three phrases got here to thoughts when pondering of the biggest metropolis in Minnesota.

The info gathered produced to the phrase cloud under.

Clearly, the frigid winter climate was the very first thing that got here to thoughts for many of the planners. According to MMGY, 57 folks responded with chilly. The subsequent commonest solutions had been “Friendly” (8), “Riots (6), “Affordable” (5), and “Snow” (5).

Other notable phrases within the infographic embrace Prince, George Floyd, Mall of America, “Crime,” “Boring,” and “Walkable.”