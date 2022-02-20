Survivor found alive after Greece ferry fire
Friday’s blaze broke out whereas the ship was crusing within the sea northeast of the Greek island of Ereikousa, and was en route from Igoumenitsa, Greece to Brindisi, Italy.
As of Sunday morning native time, 11 passengers stay unaccounted for.
The Euroferry Olympia ship had 241 passengers and 51 crew members on board when it caught fireplace, and the Hellenic Coast Guard stated 278 individuals had been rescued Friday — amongst them one particular person who was not on the official passenger checklist.
According to Reuters, many of the passengers boarded rescue vessels and have been taken to Corfu, the place they have been then registered.
The reason for the blaze is being investigated and authorities may have extra proof as soon as the ship is tugged to a protected place, Reuters reported citing Shipping Minister Giannis Plakiotakis.