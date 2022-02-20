Survivor found alive after Greece ferry fire

The passenger was discovered on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson stated, including that at this level they don’t have additional info on the survivor.

Friday’s blaze broke out whereas the ship was crusing within the sea northeast of the Greek island of Ereikousa, and was en route from Igoumenitsa, Greece to Brindisi, Italy.

As of Sunday morning native time, 11 passengers stay unaccounted for.

The Euroferry Olympia ship had 241 passengers and 51 crew members on board when it caught fireplace, and the Hellenic Coast Guard stated 278 individuals had been rescued Friday — amongst them one particular person who was not on the official passenger checklist.