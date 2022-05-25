Survivors of Parkland and Columbine shootings share their outrage over Uvalde tragedy

toggle caption Kevin Higley/AP

The tragedies at their faculties occurred many years aside, however two survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Columbine High School shootings had been united Tuesday of their outrage.

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland, Fla. highschool capturing and Craig Nason, a survivor of the 1999 Columbine bloodbath, took to Twitter following information of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Both shared their disgust of how, even years after shootings at their faculties, no modifications have been made to deal with mass gun violence in America.

Craig Nason was a pupil of Columbine, the place 12 college students and one trainer had been killed by two gunmen. It was one of many deadliest faculty shootings in U.S. historical past.

Nason, who now has a college-age son, tweeted, “This is America. There is no end in sight for the steady cadence of mass gun violence we seem unwilling to ever address. A reality my peers could not have imagined on our worst day in April 1999.”

This yr alone, there have been 27 faculty shootings within the U.S., in keeping with Education Week data.

And this comes simply 10 days after a shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., that took the lives of 10 individuals.

A single gunman killed 17 individuals and wounded 17 others at Hogg’s faculty, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, virtually 20 years later.

He tweeted, “We need to do something. We know what we disagree on we need to focus on what we can and do it even if small. No more debate or thoughts and prayers. We need bipartisan action.”

Hogg helped manage March For Our Lives, a rally to demand gun management laws after the capturing at his faculty.

He adopted up along with his tweet writing cryptically, “We will do something. Stay tuned. I need to make some calls.”