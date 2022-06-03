Surya Grahan 2022 in India: When is the next solar eclipse of this year?

Surya Grahan 2022 in India: With the April 30 photo voltaic eclipse out of the way in which, discover out when the subsequent photo voltaic eclipse of this yr is due? Also discover out about all of the possible cosmic occasions of 2022.

Surya Grahan 2022 in India: On April 30, the world witnessed the primary photo voltaic eclipse of 2022. It was a partial photo voltaic eclipse which was not seen from India as sadly, it was evening time within the nation. However, there’s one other photo voltaic eclipse that may occur this yr, and India will get to witness it in all its glory. But aside from photo voltaic eclipses, there are different cosmic occasions left for this yr as effectively. We have another lunar eclipse and three meteor showers to come back this yr. With the primary half of the yr organising nice astronomical spectacles, the second half of the yr is prone to proceed the pattern. Read on to know all about it.

Surya Grahan 2022: When is the subsequent photo voltaic eclipse of the yr

The first photo voltaic eclipse of the yr may need been a disappointing expertise for folks dwelling in India, however the second is all set to make up for it. On October twenty fifth, there can be one other partial surya grahan. This can be seen in Europe, Northeast Africa, the Middle East, some areas in Asia and India. The greatest a part of this photo voltaic eclipse can be seen in India. Do not miss this one.

Other cosmic occasions to come back in 2022

We have already seen a meteor bathe, a photo voltaic eclipse and a lunar eclipse amongst different issues like large asteroids passing. The first half of 2022 has been eventful, however the schedule for the second half is much more thrilling. First, we now have one other complete lunar eclipse. This one will happen on November 8. But sadly, identical to the primary lunar eclipse, this one will even not be seen from India.

But, don’t be disheartened as there are three meteor showers going to happen in direction of the top of the yr. The Perseids meteor bathe can be seen between August 11 and 12 and stargazers will get an opportunity to see as much as 60 to 100 meteors per hour. The second meteor bathe in 2022 would be the Draconids meteor bathe between October 8 and 9. Finally, the Orioinids meteor bathe will hit its peak between October 21 and 22.