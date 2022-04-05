Suryakumar, Cummins add spice to a lopsided Mumbai-KKR rivalry
Over time, Mumbai Indians have made it a behavior. Of beginning slowly, earlier than revving up as mid-season approaches and pouncing on groups on the again finish. They have poorly began this time as effectively, however the margin for errors might be smaller in a 10-team pool. Therefore, they should rapidly stand up and working. It’s in the course of this section that they run into IPL 2021’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders, whose firebrand strategy to batting, has lent a blinding contact to the season thus far.
Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav/Anmolpreet Singh, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Tim David, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Tymal Mills, 10 Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Sheldon Jackson, 6 Andre Russell, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Varun Chakravarthy