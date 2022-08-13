Suryakumar Yadav buys new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe for Rs 2.15 crore – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Indian center order batsman Suryakumar Yadav purchased himself a brand new automotive in a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe on Saturday. The 31-year-old batter’s love for automobiles and bikes are nicely referred to as he has typically flaunted his assortment on social media.

The worth of his new Mercedes automotive is predicted to be a whopping Rs. 2.15 crores. He typically shares pictures on social media together with his luxurious automobiles and bikes. At the identical time, now KL Rahul has returned to the Indian workforce. In such a state of affairs, it’s believed that Suryakumar Yadav will now be seen batting within the center order.

Another report additionally acknowledged that Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja goes to purchase a Rolls Royce within the coming days. Rolls Royce is taken into account one of the crucial premium automobiles of the current instances.

As far as Surya’s spot within the Indian workforce is worried, he has carried out brilliantly as an opener within the current previous. He is a crucial batsman for the Indian workforce at current and is predicted to fit within the middle-order throughout the Zimbabwe tour with KL Rahul returning to the workforce as captain for the sequence.

Surya performs for Mumbai Indians and was at IPL Mega Auction 2022 for Rs 8 core, after being purchased for Rs 3.20 crore in 2018.

