Suspect Arrested In 1988 Murder Of 11-Year-Old Melissa Tremblay

SALEM (CBS) – A suspect has been arrested within the 1988 homicide of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett will maintain a information convention Wednesday to announce extra particulars. You can watch it at 11 a.m. within the video above on CBS News Boston.

Trembly was discovered stabbed to dying in a freight yard off Andover Street in Lawrence on September 12, 1988.

The case has been unsolved for greater than 33 years.

“This is a pleasant surprise,” Tremblay’s pal Andrea Ganley instructed WBZ-TV upon listening to of the arrest. “I’m beyond shocked.”

“I think about it all the time. I think about it every day,” she mentioned earlier than the information convention. “To hear this is beyond amazing.”

Ganley, who was 7 years previous on the time of the homicide, has been hoping this present day would come.

“I was starting to feel like it might not, but I still had some hope,” she mentioned.

“She was bubbly. She was fun. She was tough,” Ganley instructed WBZ. “She was very spunky.”