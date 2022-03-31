Suspect arrested in connection with murder of ANC ward councillor in KZN | News24

The crime scene the place Thembinkosi Lombo was killed.

A person has been arrested in reference to the homicide of Umvoti Municipality ward councillor Thembinkosi Lombo, 35.

In a press release on Wednesday, police stated the National Task Team, which was established to research political violence and killings in KwaZulu-Natal – arrested the suspect.

Lombo was gunned down on 25 February 2022 within the Greytown CBD. At the time of his dying, he was serving as an ANC councillor for ward 13 within the Umvoti Municipality.

Thembinkosi Lombo. FACEBOOK

“On Saturday, 26 March 2022, police traced 20-year-old Lalelani Zondi in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

“The suspect has already appeared earlier than the Greytown Magistrate’s Court on a cost of homicide and can seem once more on Monday, 4 April 2022,” police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe stated.

The job staff has not dominated out the potential of arresting extra suspects.