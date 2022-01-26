Suspect arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of 6-month-old boy, police say

Atlanta police mentioned a suspect has been arrested in reference to the deadly drive-by taking pictures of a 6-month-old in Atlanta, the third younger sufferer of gun violence within the metropolis to this point this 12 months.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon, when the toddler, described by officers as an harmless bystander, was shot whereas using in a automotive. The sufferer, recognized by officers as Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray, was transported to an area hospital, the place he was pronounced lifeless, police mentioned.

Less than 24 hours later, metropolis officers introduced they’d apprehended a suspect in Decatur, northeast of Atlanta, who they alleged fired the weapon in Monday’s deadly taking pictures. The suspect, Dequasie Little, 22, was charged with felony homicide and aggravated assault and was awaiting transport to the Fulton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, police mentioned. It is unclear if he has an legal professional.

“We have the first person, and we’ll continue to go after others that we believe were involved in this incident,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant advised reporters throughout a briefing Tuesday afternoon. “We’re confident we have the shooter.”

The announcement got here hours after police released surveillance video of a Jeep SUV that was a car of curiosity within the case. Bryant mentioned info that got here in from the group helped result in the swift arrest.

“I won’t cheerlead the fact that we were able to apprehend this person in such a short period of time,” Bryant mentioned. “I’m mad as hell that the incident occurred in the first place. We’re in a place where violence in our major cities and throughout our country has gotten out of control.”

Fleming-Gray’s mom told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB she was pulling right into a parking zone when the taking pictures occurred.

“He was the collateral damage of a drive-by,” Kerri Gray advised the station from the scene of the taking pictures Tuesday. “I went to check on him after hearing a certain noise and he was slumped over, and the bullet had gone right through him.”

Gray described her child as a “miracle,” whereas sending an emotional message to the perpetrators of the taking pictures: “My son’s blood is on your hands.”

“I woke up this morning expecting to give my son his bottle,” she mentioned. “I now have to pick up his clothes and his toys and figure out how to move on with my life.”

Officials mentioned Fleming-Gray was the third baby beneath the age of 6 who was the sufferer of gun violence to this point this 12 months, and the second fatally shot. As of Monday, his loss of life is the twelfth murder investigation for Atlanta police this 12 months, all however one in all which had been as a consequence of a taking pictures, in response to Mayor Andre Dickens.

“We will not stop until we stop this gun violence. It’s got to stop on behalf of the family of Grayson Fleming-Gray and all the other victims that did not have to die this way,” Dickens advised reporters Tuesday whereas urging the group to change into “a part of the solution.” “Enough is enough. This has to stop.”