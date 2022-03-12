Suspect arrested in nearly two-year burglary spree in San Fernando Valley

A 62-year-old man has been arrested and charged on suspicion of finishing up an almost two-year housebreaking spree within the San Fernando Valley, leading to greater than $200,000 in losses for native companies, Los Angeles Police mentioned.

Reuben Newhouse, who was arrested final week, was charged with 23 counts of housebreaking in reference to incidents in North Hollywood between October 2020 and February 2022, police mentioned.

But LAPD officers mentioned they imagine Newhouse was concerned in additional than 70 burglaries over that time period.

The division anticipates extra housebreaking fees being filed in opposition to him, police mentioned.

Newhouse was initially accused of 26 burglaries in North Hollywood, with 23 of the incidents caught on securities cameras, mentioned Det. James Espinoza, of the LAPD’s North Hollywood housebreaking part.

Most of the burglaries occurred at unbiased, mom-and-pop shops, eating places and salons, with Newhouse allegedly breaking into the companies between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. and emptying the money registers, police mentioned. If he couldn’t rapidly achieve entry to the registers, he would merely take them, investigators mentioned.

In safety footage launched by the LAPD, a suspect could be seen throwing objects by means of glass doorways or home windows or smashing them with a hammer, utilizing bolt cutters to chop locks off of safety gates and smashing or unlocking money registers.

The suspect practically all the time wore black clothes and a masks in the course of the burglaries and was “diligent” to park just a few blocks away from the companies as an alternative of instantly in entrance, making identification troublesome, Espinoza mentioned.

The LAPD matched the footage taken from the North Hollywood burglaries with burglaries within the Devonshire and Van Nuys divisions, Espinoza mentioned. But leads nonetheless eluded investigators.

A break got here when a bystander observed a damaged money register on the street and contacted police who traced it again to Newhouse.

Police then served a search warrant at Newhouse’s residence and allegedly positioned housebreaking instruments and objects from a few of the focused companies.