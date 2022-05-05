Suspect arrested in Texas in 1996 stabbing death of Santa Ana man

Santa Ana police on Tuesday arrested a suspect within the 1996 stabbing demise of a 22-year-old man, the division stated in a launch.

Jade Benning, now 48, was arrested close to her Austin, Texas, dwelling in reference to the slaying of her boyfriend, Christopher Hervey.

The investigation started on Jan. 4, 1996, when Santa Ana police responded round 3 a.m. to a report of a break-in and stabbing at an house that Hervey and Benning shared within the 2200 block of North Broadway.

Hervey had been stabbed a number of occasions within the torso and later died.

Neighbors instructed police they’d heard a loud argument contained in the house and Benning was interviewed by detectives, however the case went chilly till January 2020, when police obtained an nameless letter implicating Benning within the slaying.

Benning had moved to Las Vegas in 2001 and later relocated to Texas.

A chilly-case murder detective reexamined the case and ordered forensic testing, finally figuring out Benning as a suspect. An arrest warrant was finally issued for her.

Benning was arrested Tuesday afternoon by U.S. marshals, with Santa Ana police detectives current. She will face extradition to California.