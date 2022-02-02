Suspect in Berlin motorway attack detained in psychiatric hospital

A person who intentionally drove into different autos on a German motorway has been detained in a psychiatric hospital.

A Berlin court docket dominated that the 31-year-old man — recognized solely as Sarmad A. — couldn’t be held criminally accountable for his actions.

Judges stated he was affected by “acute psychotic illness” on the time of the incident in August 2020.

The man’s automobile had collided with several other vehicles while speeding along the BAB 100 road close to the German capital. He later rammed two bikes and one other motorised scooter, critically injuring three individuals.

Witnesses heard the suspect name himself a “soldier of God” and shout “Allahu akbar”. He additionally reportedly unrolled a prayer mat onto the motorway and prayed.

But the Berlin district court docket dominated that the rampage was not an Islamic extremist assault and that spiritual and Islamist motives had been blended into his “delusional action.”

Judges did nevertheless rule that the 31-year-old posed a hazard to the general public.

Officials stated on the time of the assault that the Iraqi’s asylum software was rejected in 2017, however authorities didn’t deport him because of Iraq’s unstable safety state of affairs.