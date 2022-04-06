Suspect in killing of Limpopo teacher during car dealership robbery linked to second murder | News24

Police say a person arrested in reference to the homicide of a Limpopo instructor has been linked to a second homicide case.

Teacher Muofhe Levwimbe, 57, was killed throughout a theft at a automobile dealership on Monday.

The second homicide sufferer was reportedly employed by the alleged gunman to hold out constructing work.

A person arrested in reference to the homicide of a Limpopo instructor has been linked to a second homicide case, in response to police.

The 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday in reference to the homicide of a instructor throughout a theft at a automobile dealership in Polokwane.

Muofhe Levwimbe, 57, a instructor from the Vhembe district, had taken his automobile to a dealership in Westenburg for a service on Monday afternoon.

While Levwimbe was on the dealership, a person – posing as a buyer – pulled out a firearm and demanded that the dealership’s supervisor hand over keys to a BMW. There was a scuffle, and Levwimbe was shot. He died on the scene, stated police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The gunman fled the scene in a stolen BMW and was later arrested close to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Since his arrest, he has been linked to a second homicide case exterior Burgersfort, in response to Mojapelo.

The incident occurred on Friday. The sufferer, Lucas Malatji, 35, was shot useless at his dwelling. Malatji had reportedly been employed by the alleged gunman for constructing work.

Mojapelo stated:

It is alleged that the suspect went to the home of the sufferer at Mabocha village on Friday at about 06:00 within the morning, parked his automobile on the gate and known as the sufferer out. The suspect then fired a number of photographs on the sufferer, killing him immediately.

The gunman fled the scene. The motive for the homicide is unclear.

Mojapelo stated two firearms seized by the police on Monday after the Polokwane taking pictures might be subjected to ballistic exams to find out whether or not they have been utilized in different crimes.

The alleged shooter is predicted to seem within the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He faces prices of homicide, enterprise theft, possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition, and possession of a stolen motorcar.

