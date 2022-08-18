Suspect in murder of Azerbaijani serviceman detained

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. A serviceman of

Azerbaijani Armed Forces Rzayev Bahruz, suspected of murdering his

colleague Mirzoev Elmar, has been detained, Trend reviews through the Prosecutor General’s

Office of Azerbaijan.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, a legal case

underneath Article 120.1 (premeditated homicide) of the Criminal Code has

been opened within the Aghdam Military Prosecutor’s Office on the actual fact

of the dying of a serviceman of the long-term energetic navy

service of the Azerbaijani military Mirzoev Elmar on account of a

gunshot wound.

The investigation discovered grounds for suspicion {that a} serviceman

of long-term energetic navy service Rzayev Bahruz dedicated this

crime.

Rzayev was detained as a suspect and dropped at the

investigation.