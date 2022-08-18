Suspect in murder of Azerbaijani serviceman detained
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. A serviceman of
Azerbaijani Armed Forces Rzayev Bahruz, suspected of murdering his
colleague Mirzoev Elmar, has been detained, Trend reviews through the Prosecutor General’s
Office of Azerbaijan.
According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, a legal case
underneath Article 120.1 (premeditated homicide) of the Criminal Code has
been opened within the Aghdam Military Prosecutor’s Office on the actual fact
of the dying of a serviceman of the long-term energetic navy
service of the Azerbaijani military Mirzoev Elmar on account of a
gunshot wound.
The investigation discovered grounds for suspicion {that a} serviceman
of long-term energetic navy service Rzayev Bahruz dedicated this
crime.
Rzayev was detained as a suspect and dropped at the
investigation.