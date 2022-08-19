Suspect in Rushdie stabbing pleads not guilty, judge denies bail

The suspect within the assault on Salman Rushdie pleaded not responsible to tried homicide and assault in a New York courtroom on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Hadi Matar is accused of stabbing Rushdie, the famed writer of Midnight’s Children, at a convention Friday in close by Chautauqua.

Arrested instantly after the incident, the suspect had already pleaded not responsible at a procedural listening to on Saturday.

Masked, handcuffed and wearing a black and white striped jail uniform, Matar spoke on Thursday by way of his lawyer.

He faces as much as 25 years in jail for tried homicide and as much as seven years for assault. The choose selected to maintain him in custody with out the potential of bail. At the earlier listening to, prosecutors had known as the assault premeditated.

His lawyer Nathaniel Barone careworn Thursday that his consumer was entitled to a “fair trial” and respect for the “presumption of innocence”.

Matar ‘shocked’ Rushdie survived

Interviewed Wednesday by the New York Post, which claims to have contacted him in jail, Hadi Matar mentioned he was “surprised” that Salman Rushdie survived the assault.

The 75-year-old British writer, who was stabbed about ten occasions within the neck and stomach and evacuated by helicopter to a hospital, was briefly placed on a respirator earlier than his situation improved.

Matar didn’t say whether or not he was impressed by the fatwa issued by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989 from Iran, calling for the dying of the author, his ebook The Satanic Verses having been deemed blasphemous by the Iranian Supreme Leader.

He simply defined to the New York Post that he had “esteem for the ayatollah”, who’s “a remarkable person”.

As for Rushdie, Matar mentioned he was not “a good man”. “I don’t like this person,” he mentioned.

“He is someone who has attacked Islam,” he added. Watching movies of the writer on YouTube, he discovered him to be a “hypocrite” however admitted that he had solely learn two pages of the ebook that was claimed to have been the explanation for the fatwa.

Hadi Matar had returned “changed” and extra non secular from a 2018 journey to Lebanon — his household’s residence nation — his mom advised the Daily Mail web site on Monday.

Police safety and assaults in opposition to translators

Rushdie, born in 1947 in India in a household of non-practising Muslim intellectuals, provoked the anger of part of the Muslim world with the publication in 1988 of The Satanic Verses, a novel thought of by essentially the most rigorous as blasphemous in direction of the Koran and the Prophet Muhammad.

Khomeini, the founding father of the Islamic Republic of Iran, issued a fatwa in 1989 calling for Rushdie’s homicide, forcing him to reside underneath police safety for years.

Fatwa is a non secular ruling largely reserved as a ultimate say in interpretations of the holy scripture or Islamic legal guidelines stemming from it. However, in Iran, the ruling has typically been used to sentence people reminiscent of Rushdie.

Khomeini’s fatwa in opposition to the author was by no means lifted, and lots of of Rushdie’s translators had been attacked.

After three days of silence, Iran on Monday denied any involvement within the assault, inserting the blame on Rushdie himself.

“In this attack, only Salman Rushdie and his supporters deserve to be blamed and even condemned,” mentioned Nasser Kanani, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Rushdie, who had settled in New York for twenty years, turned an American citizen in 2016.

Despite the menace, he had appeared increasingly steadily in public, usually with out seen escort, whereas persevering with to champion satire and irreverence in his books.

In an interview with the German journal Stern a number of days earlier than Friday’s assault, he mentioned he was “optimistic” and confided: “Since I have been living in the United States, I have no more problems (…) My life is normal again.”

Matar is because of seem in court docket once more on 7 September.