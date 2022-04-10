Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa killing sentenced to 12 years for unrelated attempted murder case | News24

The males accused of killing former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa appeared within the Pretoria High Court.

One of the lads accused of killing soccer star Senzo

Meyiwa was sentenced to 12 years in jail on an unrelated tried homicide

cost.

On Monday, eight years after Meyiwa was killed,

5 males will stand trial on the High Court sitting in Pretoria.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus.

One of the lads accused of murdering Bafana Bafana

goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for an

unrelated crime.

Muzi Sibiya was jailed for tried homicide.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

mentioned in an announcement:

He was convicted for the tried homicide of Ntombenhle Ndaba and Mfanelo Mbatha, whom he attacked in a hail of bullets, however miraculously, they survived.

The court docket additionally discovered him unfit to own a

firearm.

Sibiya, in line with the NPA, can be accused of

taking pictures his girlfriend in December 2014 after she threatened to blow the

whistle on him for his alleged involvement within the Meyiwa homicide case. He had

allegedly confided in her about it. The case continues to be pending.

On Monday, eight years after Meyiwa was murdered,

Sibiya and 4 co-accused will probably be tried within the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince

Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonnke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli face prices of

homicide, tried homicide, armed theft, possession of firearms and not using a

licence, and possession of ammunition.

Last month, Sibiya, Ntanzi, Maphisa and Mncube instructed

the court docket they meant to lift a particular plea, arguing that they’d been

wrongfully accused.

Meyiwa was shot useless in October 2014 on the

Vosloorus house of his girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo.

