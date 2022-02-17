Suspect Who Fled Police In Brooklyn Park Still On The Lam

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. Authorities weren’t capable of finding a suspect Wednesday in Brooklyn Park after he fled from officers with a gun and tried to interrupt into one other dwelling.

The metropolis’s police division says officers responded Wednesday afternoon to home name at a house on the 8200 block of Brunswick Avenue. The suspect, recognized as 34-year-old Andrew Johnson, ran off with a gun. He tried to kick within the door of a neighboring dwelling and threatened to shoot the home-owner.

While officers from a number of companies, together with a Brooklyn Park SWAT group and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, spent hours looking for Johnson, he has but to be discovered. However, authorities say they did recuperate the gun he was carrying.

Johnson is described as a bald Black man with a mustache/goatee standing roughly 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 170 kilos. He was captured on surveillance footage on the 8100 block of Douglas Court North sporting darkish pants and no shirt.

Anyone who sees Johnson is suggested to keep away from eye contact and name 911 instantly.