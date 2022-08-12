Suspected bank robber rescued in Rome after tunnel collapse

A suspected financial institution robber has been rescued in Rome after the roof of a tunnel he had been digging collapsed.

Italian carabinieri say the person was trapped and buried below six metres of earth for about eight hours on Thursday.

Dozens of firefighters labored across the tunnel earlier than finally liberating the person and pulling him to security.

The trapped man — from Rome — was transferred to hospital whereas his suspected accomplices have been additionally detained by the authorities.

“Two men from Naples were arrested for resisting a public officer and two others from Rome were arrested for the damage caused,” the carabinieri press workplace mentioned.

“The investigation is still underway, we do not exclude that they are thieves, this is one of the hypotheses,” the assertion added.

According to media studies, the 4 males are suspected of planning to rob a close-by financial institution on 15 August, when Italian outlets shut for the general public vacation, Ferragosto.

The tunnel they have been digging was discovered beneath an empty store on a busy street close to the Vatican City.

“No one had really paid attention because the shop had been rented out and everyone thought it was being renovated, and there was no noise,” a neighborhood resident instructed AFP.