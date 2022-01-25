Suspected Islamists kill at least 12 in eastern Congo attacks on villages | News24

Suspected Islamists killed no less than 12 in japanese Congo.

The suspected Islamists from the Allied Democratic Forces attacked two villages in Ituri province on Sunday evening.

The victims have been shot or butchered with bladed weapons.

Army spokesman Jules Ngongo Tshikudi mentioned troopers might do nothing to cease the assault.

Suspected Islamist militants have killed no less than 12 civilians and burned homes and motorbikes throughout raids on two villages in japanese Democratic Republic of Congo, two native human rights teams mentioned on Wednesday.

Fighters believed to be from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militia energetic in japanese Congo because the Nineteen Nineties, attacked the villages of Mutuheyi and Mapendo in Ituri province on Sunday evening, the activists mentioned.

Since launching a joint army operation towards the ADF in November, Congo and Uganda declare to have captured a number of of the ADF’s jungle camps, however the militia’s assaults on civilians haven’t stopped.

Christophe Munyanderu, head of a neighborhood rights group, mentioned the attackers got here from bases in close by North Kivu province and killed the 13 individuals, burned 4 motorbikes and torched six homes.

Patrick Musubao, president of one other rights group, mentioned 12 individuals had been killed. He mentioned the victims have been shot or butchered with bladed weapons.

He warned authorities of the presence of the ADF within the space earlier than the assault however had no response, he mentioned.

“Now a dozen people have just been innocently killed,” Musubao informed Reuters.

Army spokesman Jules Ngongo Tshikudi confirmed an assault had taken place within the villages however didn’t give a demise toll or say who was accountable. He mentioned troopers might do nothing to cease the assault.

“The army has had no warning. What is important here is to impose peace in this area and the army will not rest,” he mentioned.

No group has taken accountability for the killings. The ADF doesn’t have a spokesperson and doesn’t normally touch upon its operations.

The ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in mid-2019. Islamic State has in flip claimed accountability for among the ADF’s violence, together with bombings in Uganda and Congo late final yr.

United Nations researchers, nevertheless, have discovered no proof of IS command and management over the group’s operations.

