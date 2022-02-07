Suspected robber killed in shootout with cops, five others arrested after store robberies | News24

A suspected robber has died in a shootout with police whereas six others have been arrested after two retail shops had been robbed within the Tshwane metro.

A suspected robber died in a shootout with police whereas six different folks had been arrested after two retail shops had been robbed within the Tshwane metro on Sunday.

In the primary retailer theft, 10 gunmen entered a store at Soshanguve Crossing Mall and held up the staff. The robbers took cellphones, laptops, garments and an undisclosed amount of money, mentioned police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“Police and private security guards followed up leads and found suspects in The Orchards. The suspects fired shots at the police and a shootout ensued. One suspect was fatally wounded and two more were arrested. Police recovered items suspected to have been stolen from the shop,” mentioned Masondo.

READ | KwaZulu-Natal security guard shot dead while responding to robbery, gun stolen

In the second incident, three armed males robbed a store on the Kopanong Complex in Temba, Hammanskraal, of round 40 new cellphones. Three suspected robbers who had been discovered with six unlicensed firearms of their possession had been taken into custody.

“The arrested suspects will be profiled, and the firearms will be taken for ballistic tests to establish if they are linked to other crimes. The suspects will be charged with business robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. More charges could be added,” mentioned Masondo.

We

need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the

dialog within the feedback part of this text.